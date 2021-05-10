First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$32.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FM shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.98. 4,101,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.07. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 784.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

