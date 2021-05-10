Flamingo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.74 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $145.49 million and $135.74 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

