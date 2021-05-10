FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $285.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

