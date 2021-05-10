Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE:FND opened at $113.48 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

