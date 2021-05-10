Flow Price Tops $28.48 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $28.48 or 0.00048352 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $967.39 million and $99.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00250471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01166063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00764112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.56 or 0.99878643 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

