Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.83. 9,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

