Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
Fluor stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.83. 9,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
