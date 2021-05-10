Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £147

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £160.67 ($209.92).

Shares of FLTR opened at £146.20 ($191.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £155.74 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £25.61 billion and a PE ratio of 513.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

