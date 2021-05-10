Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 4,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 37,431 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 over the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $869.76 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

