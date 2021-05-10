Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

TSE FTS opened at C$54.97 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.88.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 71.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

