Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 353 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 169,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of SDG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

