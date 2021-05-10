Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 19,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

