Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,805. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $156.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.