Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

ABBV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.16. 94,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

