Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $47.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $192.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.19 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

