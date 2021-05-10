Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $47.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $192.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.19 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
