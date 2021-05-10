Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $9.59 on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

