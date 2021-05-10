Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $160.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

