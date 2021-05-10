Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 165,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

