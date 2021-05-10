Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Street Properties worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

