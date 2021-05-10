Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.95

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 172017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

