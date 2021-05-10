Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

