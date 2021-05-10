Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

