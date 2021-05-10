Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $176.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

