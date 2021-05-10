Frontier (FRONT) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Frontier has a total market cap of $81.86 million and $35.19 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

