Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Frontier Group stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
