Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Frontier Group stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

