FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.70.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
