FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FRP by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

