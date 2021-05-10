FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 741,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

