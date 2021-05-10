FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

