Fundamenta Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.43 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $5.43 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00248744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01184664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.00769527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.12 or 0.99770135 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.