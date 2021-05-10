Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

