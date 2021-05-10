Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $16.90

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of FNKO opened at $25.45 on Friday. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Funko by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

