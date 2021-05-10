FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.74 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

