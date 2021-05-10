FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $187.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

