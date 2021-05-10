FY2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Decreased by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

