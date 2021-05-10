FY2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

