FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.