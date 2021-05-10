FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $114.89 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $20,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

