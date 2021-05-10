Gabelli Downgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $67.42 on Friday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

