Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,933.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.