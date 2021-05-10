GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. Cormark upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$54.65. 5,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,371. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$28.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.