GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$54.01. 5,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

