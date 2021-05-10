GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

