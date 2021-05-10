GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of G1A opened at €36.43 ($42.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

