Geodrill (GEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million.

Geodrill stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$85.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

