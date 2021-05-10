German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

