Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

