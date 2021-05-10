Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $4,049,075. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

