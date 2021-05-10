GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,351.80 ($17.66). The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £68.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,199.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

