Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 329.25 ($4.30), with a volume of 10837375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.75 ($4.22).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

