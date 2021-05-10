Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $375.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.