Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys Shares of 340 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.15 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

